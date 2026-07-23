/Commonwealth Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain assured of medal after receiving semifinal bye

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain has secured at least a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after receiving a bye into the women's 75kg semifinals, ensuring a podium finish without competing in the quarterfinals. In boxing, the Commonwealth Games awards two bronze medals in every weight category, with both losing semifinalists receiving bronze. As a result, any boxer who reaches the last four is guaranteed a medal.

Lovlina advanced directly to the semifinals because the women's 75kg category has only five competitors. The lone quarterfinal in the division, scheduled for July 28, will feature England's Mary Kate Smith against Nigeria's Patricia Mbata. Alongside Lovlina, Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree and Tuvalu's Tarona Taafaki have also progressed straight to the semifinals. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist and former world champion will take on Tarona Taafaki in the semifinals on July 31, with a place in the gold medal match on the line.

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Regardless of the outcome, the 28-year-old has already secured her first-ever Commonwealth Games medal. Lovlina narrowly missed out on a podium finish at Gold Coast 2018, where she lost in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Sandy Ryan. She also suffered a first-round exit at Birmingham 2022. On both occasions, she competed in the 69kg category.

This medal will complete Lovlina's collection of medals across all major multi-sport events she is eligible to compete in, having previously won medals at the Olympic Games and the Asian Games. Several other Indian boxers will begin their campaigns in the quarterfinals, including Kapil Pokhariya (men's 90kg), Narender Berwal (men's +90kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women's 57kg), Priya Ghanghas (women's 60kg), Parveen Hooda (women's 65kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (women's 70kg). A quarterfinal victory will guarantee each of them a medal.