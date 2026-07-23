/Delhi set to host Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026; players from 35 countries to compete

Delhi is set to host the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026 at Thyagraj Stadium from July 27 to August 2, with players from more than 35 countries expected to participate. The tournament is being jointly organised by the Delhi government and the Table Tennis Federation of India.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the event reflects Delhi’s growing reputation as a destination for international sporting events.

"Delhi has a long legacy of hosting international sporting events and the championship will further strengthen the city’s position on the global sporting map. Delhi government is committed to ensuring world-class infrastructure, seamless arrangements and an excellent sporting environment for players and spectators alike."

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Athletes from countries including England, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Malaysia, Singapore, Scotland, Wales, Nigeria, Kenya, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago are expected to compete in the seven-day championship. The tournament will feature multiple competition categories, with the finals scheduled for August 2.

Highlighting the significance of the venue, the Chief Minister said, "Thyagraj Stadium will serve as the primary competition and ceremonial venue for the event and the championship would showcase the national capital’s hosting capabilities, modern infrastructure and sports culture at the international level. The government is working to strengthen sports infrastructure and promote international events in line with the Vision 2036 Olympics mission."

Delhi Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood described the championship as a major milestone in positioning Delhi as the country's sporting hub. “Hosting the championship would be a significant step towards establishing the city as the country's sports capital.” He further said, "International sporting events of this scale will not only strengthen Delhi's global sports identity but also inspire greater enthusiasm and participation among the youth in sports."