/Trump imposes fresh tariffs on 60 trading partners over forced labour concerns

The Trump administration on Friday (July 24) announced a fresh round of tariffs targeting 60 trading partners, saying the measures are aimed at countries that have failed to prohibit and effectively enforce bans on imports produced with forced labour.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the tariffs were imposed following investigations conducted by his office under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. "The Trump administration is imposing tariffs on 60 trading partners for their failure to impose and effectively enforce a prohibition on the importation of goods produced with forced labor," Greer said in a statement.

The move marks President Donald Trump's latest attempt to restore broad-based import tariffs after the US Supreme Court struck down his "Liberation Day" tariffs, which ranged from 10% to 50% and had been introduced last year under a national emergencies law. The court ruled that the legislation did not provide the legal authority for the sweeping tariff regime.

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Following the ruling, Trump introduced a temporary 10 per cent tariff for 150 days, a measure that is due to expire on Friday.