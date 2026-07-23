/US-Saudi nuclear deal opens door to Riyadh's uranium enrichment ambitions. Here’s how

The United States has signed a landmark civil nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia that could pave the way for the kingdom to enrich uranium, marking a significant step in bilateral ties while raising questions over nuclear oversight. The US Department of Energy said on Wednesday (July 22) that Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman signed a "peaceful nuclear cooperation agreement" alongside a bilateral safeguards agreement.

According to the department, the partnership is aimed at expanding American nuclear technology exports, creating high-paying jobs in the United States and strengthening the country's energy and national security. "These agreements reflect our two nations' shared commitment to strengthening US-Saudi commercial relations, delivering prosperity at home and security to our allies abroad," Wright said in a statement.

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He added that the agreements uphold "the highest standards of nuclear safety and nonproliferation" while relying on US-designed nuclear technology and expertise. "Thanks to President Trump, the American nuclear renaissance is under way and will deliver long-term benefits to the American and Saudi people," Wright said.

The Energy Department said the agreement would also help meet Saudi Arabia's growing energy needs. The deal will now be sent to the US Congress for review, where it could face scrutiny from lawmakers concerned about oversight and safeguards, particularly because it could ultimately allow Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium.

Dan Sumner, chief executive of Westinghouse Electric Company, which is expected to play a role in Saudi Arabia's nuclear programme, welcomed the announcement.

"The US government's announcement to launch a civil nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia is a landmark step that strengthens energy security, expands opportunities for US industry and workers, and drives significant long-term economic growth and investment benefits for both countries," Sumner said in a statement to CBS.

The agreement comes at a sensitive geopolitical moment as Washington remains engaged in its conflict with Iran. The timing is likely to draw additional attention given broader concerns over nuclear proliferation in the Middle East and the ongoing regional tensions.