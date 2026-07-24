/'The delusional US president has...': Khamenei’s adviser warns of ‘severe’ response to any US strikes on bridges or power plants

Iran has warned that it will respond with "severe" and escalating action if the United States carries out strikes on its infrastructure, after US President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Iranian bridges and power plants. Mohsen Rezaei, a senior military adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, accused Trump of making "fatal mistakes" in his handling of the conflict with Iran.

"The delusional US president has, through a series of fatal mistakes, gone from playing the 'madman' to playing the 'desperate man'," Rezaei said in remarks carried by Iranian media.

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He also referred to what he described as an "attack on pilgrims" in Shalamcheh, an Iranian town on the border with Iraq, and said US threats to target Iranian infrastructure reflected "desperation and helplessness."

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"An attack on pilgrims in Shalamcheh and threats of infrastructure strikes are nothing but signs of desperation and helplessness," Rezaei said. Warning of retaliation, he added: "Iran's response to attacks on its infrastructure will be severe and escalatory."

The remarks came a day after Trump issued a fresh warning to Tehran over attacks on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

On Wednesday, Trump said the United States would "bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT" every time Iran targets a ship transiting the strategic waterway, signalling a tougher stance amid heightened tensions in the region.