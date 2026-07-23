/Trump says US will hold Iran responsible for Houthi attacks on ships in Red Sea

President Donald Trump on Thursday said that the US will hold Iran responsible for future Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea after the Tehran-backed militant group claimed to have struck two Saudi oil tankers.

Trump also warned of inflicting major military punishment upon Iran and the Houthis if the attacks happen again.

Trump’s warning comes as Yemen’s Houthis threaten to open up a new front in the Middle East conflict as the US completed its 12th consecutive night of strikes on Iran.

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Trump said in a Truth Social post that the US attacked the Houthis “very powerfully” a year ago for disrupting global trade by shooting ships.

“Since that time, and during our conflict with Iran, they have acted very responsibly. Unfortunately, now they are starting up again, shooting at two Saudi Arabian ships last night,” Trump wrote in the post.

“Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if they do this again, the U.S. will hold Iran responsible, in that the Houthis are a Surrogate and/or Proxy of Iran, and major military punishment will be inflicted upon Iran and, of course, the Houthis, themselves, who I am very disappointed with in that they have, until now, acted very professionally and smart,” he added.

Yemen’s Houthis said on Wednesday that they had targeted two Saudi oil tankers, named Encelia and Layla, with drones and missiles for allegedly violating their maritime blockade. The attack was the first since the militant group announced a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency, or SPA, confirmed the Encelia was targeted while transiting the Red Sea, resulting in a fire at the bow of the vessel. Citing an unnamed official from the Transport General Authority, the agency reported all crew were safe and described the attack as a violation of international law. The SPA did not provide an update on the Layla tanker.

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, or UKMTO, also reported Wednesday that an “unknown projectile” struck a Saudi oil tanker about 130 kilometres (80 miles) from the coastal town of Al Shuqaiq in Saudi Arabia. UKMTO said the incident resulted in a fire onboard and reported no casualties.

Meanwhile, US Central Command said that American forces completed another round of attacks against Iran overnight, hitting military targets including maritime capabilities, missile and drone storage facilities, and air defence assets.

“The strikes further degrade Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels,” Centcom said in a statement.

It added that US forces have targeted dozens of Iranian military sites on land this month while resuming a blockade against the Islamic Republic at sea. As of Thursday evening, Centcom said it had redirected nine commercial vessels and disabled one to prevent ships from entering or departing Iranian ports.

‘Iran is still not ready to make a deal’: Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on Thursday that Iran is still not ready to make a deal — “at least not one they are willing to live by.”

“They are going to continue to pay a price and every night the price gets higher and higher and higher,” Rubio said.

Asked for his reaction to Houthi-claimed attacks on two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, Rubio said: “I hope that they will stop. They shouldn’t really do that. They got suckered into this by the Iranians.”

Brent North Sea oil price hits $100

The price of the benchmark international oil contract, Brent North Sea, reached $100 a barrel in trading on Thursday after Yemen’s Houthi rebels struck oil tankers in the Red Sea.

Brent soared more than six per cent to hit the $100 level, as the attacks potentially opened a new front in the Middle East war with President Donald Trump threatening the rebels with “major military punishment”.

The main US oil contract, West Texas Intermediate, rallied 5.0 percent to $91.19 a barrel.