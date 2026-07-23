/One UK mosque attacked ‘every five days’, British Muslim Trust warns

Mosques across the United Kingdom are facing attacks at an average rate of one every five days, according to new figures released by the British Muslim Trust, an organisation linked to the government that monitors anti-Muslim hatred.

The data recorded more than 70 incidents targeting mosques across the UK over the past year. The attacks included intimidation, violence, vandalism, property damage and harassment, along with anti-Muslim hate speech and online abuse.

The British Muslim Trust has raised concerns over the rising number of attacks and called for urgent government action to strengthen security at mosques.

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London recorded the highest number of incidents among the main hotspots, with nine separate attacks reported. Greater Manchester and the West Midlands also recorded several incidents. In Birmingham, one mosque faced three attacks over the past 12 months.

The latest figures come as Home Office data showed a 19% rise in anti-Muslim hate crime across England and Wales in the 12 months to March 2025.

Akeela Ahmed, chief executive of the British Muslim Trust, said: “We are seeing a steady rise in the number of attacks against mosques, and we believe the government should be doing everything it can to help mosques protect themselves.”

Earlier this year, the government announced up to £40 million in funding for mosques under the protective security for mosques scheme. The initiative allows mosques to seek financial support for security measures including CCTV, alarms and fencing, as well as other security personnel services.

However, the British Muslim Trust has raised concerns over delays in accessing the funding.

The organisation said some mosques have struggled to access the scheme, with some reportedly waiting up to 18 months to receive funding. The monitoring group said a backlog has affected the process and claimed that some applications have been rejected without an explanation.

“A mosque is vulnerable purely because it’s a mosque. Currently, they’re waiting for months while living in fear of another attack because of the backlog. In many cases, police aren’t even responding to low-level incidents, leaving people frightened and vulnerable,” Ahmed said.