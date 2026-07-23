/‘Standing invitation, sent four proposals’: Centre invites CJP again for talks

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday invited the protesters for talks over the NEET paper leak on behalf of the central government and offered to hold them at his fellow minister JP Nadda’s office or residence.

“The govt has sent four formal proposals for discussions with their representatives since last afternoon... This is a standing invitation to all our youth friends that the government is ready for discussions on all issues at your convenience, at any time. Discussions can take place either at JP Nadda’s office or residence. We do not stand on prestige,” Jitendra Singh said.

“Union health minister JP Nadda and I will be present for discussions. Slowly, by way of discussion, we will progress towards a solution. This is a part of the series of continuous steps taken by the govt for the welfare of the students. Humbly, I appeal to you all to come and have discussions,” he added.

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Singh said the government had made multiple attempts to engage with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and urged its leaders to return to the negotiating table.

Earlier, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka had said, “The government has reached out to us to talk - through DCP New Delhi. But venue is being discussed as it has to take place at a neutral place.”

Student allegedly injured in Jantar Mantar violence off ventilator, stable: Hospital

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old woman who sustained critical injuries during the alleged protest-related violence near Jantar Mantar is showing signs of improvement, according to a statement issued by RML Hospital.

The hospital said the patient was successfully taken off the ventilator 24 hours ago and is now breathing on her own. She is conscious and responding appropriately to commands.

Doctors said her condition is currently stable, but she continues to receive comprehensive critical care under the close supervision of a multidisciplinary medical team.