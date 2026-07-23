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Honeymoon Murder Case: Supreme Court cancels bail granted to prime suspect Sonam Raghuvanshi

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 14:45 IST | Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 14:49 IST
Honeymoon Murder Case: Supreme Court cancels bail granted to prime suspect Sonam Raghuvanshi

Honeymoon Murder Case: Supreme Court cancels bail of prime suspect Sonam Raghuvanshi Photograph: (Credit: X)

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The Supreme Court has cancelled the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime suspect in the alleged May 2025 honeymoon murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, ordering her to surrender.

The Supreme Court cancels bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime suspect in the alleged murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi. The case was reported in May 2025, during the couple’s honeymoon. The apex court noted that the High Court and the trial court erroneously granted her relief. She has been given three weeks to surrender herself.

“We are inclined to observe that continued enlargement on bail of the respondent (Sonam Raghuvanshi) at this stage might hinder the ongoing trial. In such a matter we are inclined to set-aside the bail order... The respondent has been given two weeks to surrender. In the event of trial not concluding within six months the respondent can submit an application seeking bail,” the Court observed, and as quoted by news agency ANI.

As per Meghalaya Police's report, the murder of Madhya Pradesh resident Raja Raghuvanshi was registered after he went missing from the East Khasi Hills district on May 23. He was found dead near Wei Sawdong Falls, 11 days after he went missing.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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