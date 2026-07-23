The Supreme Court cancels bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime suspect in the alleged murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi. The case was reported in May 2025, during the couple’s honeymoon. The apex court noted that the High Court and the trial court erroneously granted her relief. She has been given three weeks to surrender herself.

“We are inclined to observe that continued enlargement on bail of the respondent (Sonam Raghuvanshi) at this stage might hinder the ongoing trial. In such a matter we are inclined to set-aside the bail order... The respondent has been given two weeks to surrender. In the event of trial not concluding within six months the respondent can submit an application seeking bail,” the Court observed, and as quoted by news agency ANI.

As per Meghalaya Police's report, the murder of Madhya Pradesh resident Raja Raghuvanshi was registered after he went missing from the East Khasi Hills district on May 23. He was found dead near Wei Sawdong Falls, 11 days after he went missing.