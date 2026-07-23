Has Shashi Tharoor silently called out Amitabh Bachchan? We’re not sure, but the politician’s recent activity on X has hinted at this. Tharoor is among several politicians and citizens who are vocally supporting the student protest over the NEET paper leak and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. While he has been continuously active on X and sharing his views, he recently appeared to silently question Bachchan’s silence on the protest.

Big B, who is an ardent social media user and posts on X daily, if not hourly, has not reacted to the protest, even though it has become a top trend on social media.

Shashi Tharoor’s seemingly secret jibe at Amitabh Bachchan’s silence

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When Sonam Wangchuk was sitting on protest, several A-listers chose to stay silent. But as voices rose against the film industry for maintaining silence, several celebrities have now spoken out. As of now, however, Big B remains silent.

After days of peaceful protest, on June 20, thousands gathered at Jantar Mantar to take part in the Parliament march. But as they walked and the event unfolded, police used batons and tear gas to disperse them and control the situation. Since then, several questions have been raised about how brutally the police handled the protest. While all this was happening, Tharoor reposted Bachchan’s 2012 tweet where he had criticised police action against protesters in Delhi.

However, the key point to notice here is that the Piku actor had spoken up during the UPA government’s tenure. This has led to speculation that the actor is in support of the current NDA government, even as thousands of people have stepped up to protest, demanding greater accountability from the ruling government over the education system and its reforms.

On X, formally called Twitter, Bachchan wrote,''T 970 - Pained and horrified to see what unfolds in Delhi .. peaceful protest being met with tear gas and water canons !!.''

While Tharoor has simply reposted the post, it was the X user, who bagan slamming the veteran actor. One user wrote,''Silence is bought with taxpayer budget.''

Another user wrote,''Uncle won't speak up. If he does, he'll get caught in their Panama Papers. ''

Third user wrote,''Wow, Bachchan ji, wow. Finally, your silence has broken.''

''Sir, you have been the biggest disappointment of all Bollywood heroes. For years people have looked up to you more than other stars & you continue letting everyone down,'' Third user wrote.

Bachchan has not reacted to Tharoor's post as of now.

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