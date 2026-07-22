/‘Oppn using students as political tools, creating ‘manufactured’ sense of anger’: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday accused the opposition of using students and youth as “political tools” and creating a “manufactured sense of anger” to influence public opinion. The defence minister also expressed confidence in the country’s youth, saying they would not be swayed by attempts to mislead them.

Rajnath Singh described the protests in the capital as “a matter of serious concern” and alleged that they were being driven by political interests.

“The ongoing protests in Delhi are a matter of serious concern. It is extremely unfortunate that some people are attempting to use the students and youth of our country as a political tool to further their own political interests,” he wrote in a post on X.

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The defence minister emphasised that the Narendra Modi-led government remains committed to addressing the aspirations and concerns of young people.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, our government is fully committed to fulfilling the aspirations of students and youth and to their welfare. It is our responsibility to listen to every concern of our students and resolve it,” he said.

Rajnath also expressed confidence in the country’s youth, saying they would not be swayed by the attempts to mislead them.

“I am fully confident that India’s aware, mature, and sensible youth fully understand such deceptive attempts and will choose the path of progress, development, and nation-building,” he wrote. The defence minister also accused opposition leaders of creating a “manufactured sense of anger” to influence public opinion.

“The Manufactured Sense of Anger by some opposition leaders is merely a failed attempt to confuse and mislead the public, especially our children and youth. We are fully sensitive to the sentiments and concerns of the youth,” he added.

Defending the government’s stance, Rajnath said that the Parliament is in session and the Centre has repeatedly expressed its willingness to hold discussions on all issues.

“Parliament is in session, and the government has also stated its willingness to have meaningful debates on every issue, but the opposition is making an inappropriate attempt to resolve issues not in Parliament but on the streets,” he said.

No discussion till Dharmendra Pradhan resigns, says Kharge

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, hardened party stand and said that there would be no discussion on any issue in the Parliament until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns from his post. “We want discussion on NEET under Rule 267… Education Minister should resign,” Kharge said.

Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan clarified that the discussion under Rule 267 can only take place in the House on the items listed in the day’s agenda. He said, any notice concerning an issue outside the listed business is not valid.

Kharge alleged that the government is avoiding important issues to be discussed in the House.

‘Government ready to discuss every issue in the House’

Leader of the House Jagat Prakash Nadda countered Karge’s allegation and said that the government has not avoided any discussion raised by the opposition and appropriate time was allotted for the discussion. He said the government is ready to discuss every issue in the House.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju reiterated that the government was fully prepared to debate the issue but accused the opposition of imposing new conditions to avoid a discussion. He said the Centre had been ready to discuss the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and had conveyed its willingness to Congress and other opposition parties.

Rijiju added that the government had a responsibility to explain the steps taken to address concerns over the examination.

Opposition leaders demanded the resignations of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over police action on protesters and the NEET paper leak.

Both Houses witnessed disruptions on the third day of the Monsoon Session.