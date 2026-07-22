/‘Anti-democratic conduct’: Nadda slams Opposition over NEET protest, says ‘Centre ready to talk’ as Lok Sabha adjourns

BJP leader JP Nadda on Wednesday (Jul 22) slammed the Opposition leaders over “anti-democratic conduct” as they continued to protest in the Lok Sabha, which led to the session being adjourned multiple times. Nadda said that the Centre was ready to hold discussions on the NEET paper leak issue. The proceedings will now convene tomorrow at 11 am. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till 3 pm. This comes as chaos erupted in Parliament over the NEET-UG paper leak.

“The INDI Alliance’s conduct is very irresponsible. We can clearly see this anti-democratic conduct in the Parliament. Parliamentary decorum is being shredded, and democratic values are being violated. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said very clearly just now that the Govt is ready to discuss all issues. Besides this, our government is also ready to discuss the NEET paper leak and all matters related to it.”

He added, “Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, ours is a transparent government. It is a government which always rules in the favour of the people. So, we strongly condemn their (Opposition's) anti-people activities. They do not believe in democracy or democratic values.”

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