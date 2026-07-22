/Anthropic's $1.5 billion settlement explained: What authors get and what changes

One of the biggest legal battles over artificial intelligence has reached a major milestone. A federal judge in San Francisco has granted final approval to a $1.5 billion settlement between Anthropic and a class of authors who accused the AI company of illegally downloading copyrighted books from online piracy libraries to build its training collection. The ruling closes what the court described as the largest copyright class action settlement in history. Importantly, however, the lawsuit was not about whether AI can legally learn from copyrighted books. Instead, it focused on how Anthropic obtained those books.

What was Anthropic accused of?

The lawsuit claimed Anthropic downloaded copyrighted books from pirate libraries, including LibGen and PiLiMi, before using them to create its internal book collection Earlier in the case, US District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín ruled that training AI models on copyrighted material constituted fair use under US copyright law. That decision has become one of the most closely watched rulings in the AI industry.

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The settlement resolves only the claims related to Anthropic's acquisition of the books not the legality of AI training itself.

What authors will receive

Under the agreement, eligible authors and publishers whose books appeared on Anthropic's Works List can claim around $3,000 per book, roughly four times the statutory minimum available in many copyright cases. According to court records, more than 440,000 books representing over 91 per cent of eligible works have already been claimed. Anthropic must also permanently delete the pirated digital copies it downloaded.

Why this case matters for AI