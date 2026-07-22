/Anthropic's $1.5 billion settlement explained: What authors get and what changes

One of the biggest legal battles over artificial intelligence has reached a major milestone. A federal judge in San Francisco has granted final approval to a $1.5 billion settlement between Anthropic and a class of authors who accused the AI company of illegally downloading copyrighted books from online piracy libraries to build its training collection. The ruling closes what the court described as the largest copyright class action settlement in history. Importantly, however, the lawsuit was not about whether AI can legally learn from copyrighted books. Instead, it focused on how Anthropic obtained those books.
What was Anthropic accused of?
The lawsuit claimed Anthropic downloaded copyrighted books from pirate libraries, including LibGen and PiLiMi, before using them to create its internal book collection Earlier in the case, US District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín ruled that training AI models on copyrighted material constituted fair use under US copyright law. That decision has become one of the most closely watched rulings in the AI industry.
The settlement resolves only the claims related to Anthropic's acquisition of the books not the legality of AI training itself.
What authors will receive
Under the agreement, eligible authors and publishers whose books appeared on Anthropic's Works List can claim around $3,000 per book, roughly four times the statutory minimum available in many copyright cases. According to court records, more than 440,000 books representing over 91 per cent of eligible works have already been claimed. Anthropic must also permanently delete the pirated digital copies it downloaded.
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Why this case matters for AI
The settlement gives Anthropic protection only against claims linked to its past acquisition of the pirated books. Judge Martínez-Olguín made it clear that the agreement does not prevent future lawsuits over how Anthropic's AI models generate content or any future copyright disputes. The court also rejected 54 objections seeking broader remedies, including forcing Anthropic to provide source attribution, expand the list of covered works or even delete its AI models, ruling those issues fell outside the scope of this case. The decision is likely to influence other AI copyright lawsuits involving companies such as OpenAI, Meta and Google, which also face legal scrutiny over how training data is collected and used. For the AI industry, the outcome draws an important legal distinction: how copyrighted material is obtained may create liability, while training AI models on that material can still be considered fair use under existing US court rulings.