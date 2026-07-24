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Suspect arrested over alleged antisemitic stabbing attacks that wounded 2 in Manhattan

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 06:03 IST | Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 06:03 IST
Suspect arrested over alleged antisemitic stabbing attacks that wounded 2 in Manhattan

File image for representation Photograph: (AFP)

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Police arrested suspect Raul Morales after two men were stabbed on Manhattan’s Upper West Side in potential antisemitic attacks where the assailant reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar,” according to officials.

A suspect has been taken into custody after two men were stabbed in Manhattan's Upper West Side in what New York City officials described as apparent antisemitic attacks on Thursday (July 23). The New York City Police Department (NYPD) said one of the victims is Jewish and that witnesses reported hearing the suspect shout "Allahu Akbar" during both assaults. Investigators are examining whether the incidents should be classified as hate crimes.

Police identified the suspect as 51-year-old Raul Morales and said he is being investigated in connection with both stabbings. "Detectives are continuing to work the case and determine motive, but according to victim and witness statements, Morales yelled 'Allahu Akbar' during both attacks," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a statement.

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The attacks took place near West 84th Street and Central Park West, an area known for its large Jewish community.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he had been briefed on what he called the "horrifying stabbings" and confirmed that the victims were an Asian man and a Jewish man.

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"According to witness and victim statements, the perpetrator yelled 'Allahu Akbar' during both attacks," Mamdani said. "The NYPD responded immediately and arrested Raul Morales in connection with both assaults, and I am grateful to the officers for their swift response."

Authorities have not disclosed the conditions of the victims. The investigation remains ongoing as detectives work to establish a motive and determine whether hate crime charges are warranted.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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