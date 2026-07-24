/Suspect arrested over alleged antisemitic stabbing attacks that wounded 2 in Manhattan

A suspect has been taken into custody after two men were stabbed in Manhattan's Upper West Side in what New York City officials described as apparent antisemitic attacks on Thursday (July 23). The New York City Police Department (NYPD) said one of the victims is Jewish and that witnesses reported hearing the suspect shout "Allahu Akbar" during both assaults. Investigators are examining whether the incidents should be classified as hate crimes.

Police identified the suspect as 51-year-old Raul Morales and said he is being investigated in connection with both stabbings. "Detectives are continuing to work the case and determine motive, but according to victim and witness statements, Morales yelled 'Allahu Akbar' during both attacks," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a statement.

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The attacks took place near West 84th Street and Central Park West, an area known for its large Jewish community.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he had been briefed on what he called the "horrifying stabbings" and confirmed that the victims were an Asian man and a Jewish man.

"According to witness and victim statements, the perpetrator yelled 'Allahu Akbar' during both attacks," Mamdani said. "The NYPD responded immediately and arrested Raul Morales in connection with both assaults, and I am grateful to the officers for their swift response."