/Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 3: India's full schedule, medal events and match timings

India will compete in five sports on Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Saturday (Jul 25). Alongside boxing, lawn bowls, swimming and artistic gymnastics, the Indian contingent will also begin its campaign in 3x3 wheelchair basketball. It is expected to be a relatively quiet day for India in terms of medal hopes, with no confirmed medal events featuring Indian athletes unless they qualify for the finals in artistic gymnastics or swimming.

Boxer Sachin Siwach will be India's only representative in the ring, as he begins his campaign in the men's 60kg category after several Indian boxers received first-round byes.

In bowls, Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh will compete in the women’s pairs event, while, Putul Sonowal will return to action in the men’s singles after winning his opening match.

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India’s women’s artistic gymnastics team, featuring Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Eshita Rewale and Protistha Samanta, will compete in the team and individual qualification events. The team will look to make a stronger impression after the Indian men’s team failed to leave a mark earlier in the Games.

CWG 2026: India's schedule for Jul 25 (IST)