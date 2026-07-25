/Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 3: India's full schedule, medal events and match timings

India will compete in five sports on Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Saturday (Jul 25). Alongside boxing, lawn bowls, swimming and artistic gymnastics, the Indian contingent will also begin its campaign in 3x3 wheelchair basketball. It is expected to be a relatively quiet day for India in terms of medal hopes, with no confirmed medal events featuring Indian athletes unless they qualify for the finals in artistic gymnastics or swimming.
Boxer Sachin Siwach will be India's only representative in the ring, as he begins his campaign in the men's 60kg category after several Indian boxers received first-round byes.
In bowls, Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh will compete in the women’s pairs event, while, Putul Sonowal will return to action in the men’s singles after winning his opening match.
India’s women’s artistic gymnastics team, featuring Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Eshita Rewale and Protistha Samanta, will compete in the team and individual qualification events. The team will look to make a stronger impression after the Indian men’s team failed to leave a mark earlier in the Games.
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CWG 2026: India's schedule for Jul 25 (IST)
- 3:50 pm - Lawn Bowls: Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki will take on Tonga's Paris Baker and Milika Nathan in the women's pairs sectional play.
- 4:00 pm - Boxing: Sachin will face Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh in the men's 60kg Round of 32.
- 4:19 pm - Swimming: Dhakshan Shashikumar (Heat 3) and Aryan Nehra (Heat 4) will compete in the men's 400m freestyle heats. The final will be held later in the night if they qualify.
- 4:35 pm - 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball: India's women's team, comprising Minakshi, Reena, Laxmi and Ritu, will face Wales in a Pool B group-stage match.
- 7:30 pm - Lawn Bowls: Putul Sonowal will compete against Malaysia's Izzat Shameer Dzulkeple in the men's singles sectional play.
- 8:15 pm - Artistic Gymnastics (Medal Event): Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Protistha Samanta and Eshitaa Rewale will participate in the women's team final and individual qualification.
- 11:37 pm - Swimming: The men's 400m freestyle final will feature Dhakshan Shashikumar and/or Aryan Nehra, subject to qualification