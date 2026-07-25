/All 28 Indian crew members safe after LPG tanker attacked in Iranian waters: Indian Embassy in Tehran

All 28 Indian crew members aboard a Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker attacked in Iranian territorial waters on Friday are safe, the Indian Embassy in Tehran confirmed. The vessel Disha came under attack while sailing through Iranian waters, prompting the embassy to contact the relevant authorities.

In a statement posted on X, the Indian Embassy said all 28 Indian nationals on board were unharmed following the incident.

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The Forward Seamen's Union of India, which represents Indian maritime workers, said the tanker was struck by an unidentified missile near the Strait of Hormuz while en route to the Persian Gulf. The union did not provide further details on the extent of the damage or who was responsible for the attack.

The incident has renewed concerns over the security of commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically significant maritime chokepoints located between Iran and Oman. Before the recent escalation in regional hostilities, the waterway handled roughly one-fifth of global energy supplies.

Maritime security in the region has deteriorated since a fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran collapsed earlier this month. The renewed exchange of strikes between the two countries has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and heightened fears over the safety of vessels operating in the area.