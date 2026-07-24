/Pakistan army chief used private oil venture to keep Iran attacks off Saudi Arabia: Report

Pakistan army chief has reportedly helped Saudi Arabia reach an agreement with Iran during the West Asia conflict, shielding the kingdom from Tehran's attacks by leveraging a joint oil transport venture between him and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps chief Ahmad Vahidi, The Times of Israel reported, citing three officials.

The understanding was reached in late March, weeks after the start of the war triggered by joint US-Israeli strikes against the Islamic Republic, the report said.

The joint venture between Munir and Vahidi, which used to mediate between Tehran and was responsible for transporting oil from Iran to Pakistan since last year, generated millions of dollars in dividends for both.

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Owing to the accord, Saudi Arabia remained largely shielded from Iran's counterattacks after the first month of the war, while other Gulf countries, which are considered allies of the United States and house its military on their soil, came under fire from massive drone and missile barrages launched by Tehran.

After nearly three months of no Iran-linked attacks on Saudi Arabia, the IRGC fired a missile at the kingdom over the weekend.

As per the report, following the attack, Munir sent a warning to Vahidi that such conduct risked the operation of their joint venture, resulting in a repetition of attacks.

Islamabad and Riyadh signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement in September 2025, which binds both countries to a military pact that requires a joint response to external security threats in case of aggression.

Cash-strapped Pakistan increasingly sees Saudi Arabia as a source of much-needed economic support and is working towards making the kingdom more reliant on Islamabad for its security.

Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir's diplomatic profile has been on the rise since the beginning of the conflict between the United States and Iran. Munir has been at the centre of Islamabad's mediation outreach, which led to the signing of a 14-point memorandum of understanding in June, which was rendered obsolete by the recent flare-up.