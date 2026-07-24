The Union Cabinet on Friday gave its nod to a draft bill for ensuring stricter punishments for question paper leaks, said official sources. The Cabinet approval came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement to this effect.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Education is scheduled to make a major announcement at 8 pm on reforms within the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The Cabinet meeting chaired by the prime minister at the Parliament House complex approved the draft bill that lays down stricter punishments for those involved in paper leaks than the existing laws, the sources said.

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The proposed legislation aimed at strengthening the legal framework against exam-related fraud is likely to be tabled in Parliament next week.

The draft bill approved by the Cabinet will increase punishments and ensure swifter trials, as the government steps up efforts to restore confidence in the examination system after a series of paper leak cases. According to sources, the draft bill has provisions for 10 years‘ imprisonment, a fine of Rs 10 crore and a three-month timeline for investigation and trial.

‘PM has said there should be no delay in the bill’: Rijiju

Speaking to ANI on the proposed bill, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “We are preparing to present the bill, but after you receive the briefing on our cabinet decision, we will inform you about our timing. The Prime Minister has said that there should be no delay in the bill we are bringing regarding students. The country also wants what the Prime Minister has said, so it would not be right to resort to any tactics to obstruct it... Congress will fall if they continue to disrupt the parliamentary proceedings.”

“We are taking important steps for the future of the students. If the Congress party continues to create all kinds of hurdles to prevent parliamentary discussion, then they will have to face the brunt of the youth of this nation and, in fact, the entire nation,” he added.

In a video message around midnight on Thursday, Modi announced that a bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks will be introduced in Parliament next week.

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Sources said that the bill contains amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, the anti-paper leak law enacted in 2024.

The announcement came amid the ongoing protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in Delhi demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accountability for irregularities in exams, reforms in the education system, and Rs 1 crore compensation to families of students who committed suicide after the NEET-UG paper leak in May.