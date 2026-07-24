/‘That is the job of Centre’: Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking NIA probe into CJP NEET protest

Delhi High Court on Friday (Jul 24) rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the July 20 protest over NEET paper leak. This came after a petition was filed alleging that the protest was not an isolated event but part of a broader conspiracy involving foreign-funded organisations and political elements.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that the NIA can only be involved after satisfaction of the Central government, which the court cannot substitute.

What did the court say?

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“See your prayers. It is in respect of issuing direction to NIA to conduct inquiry and investigation etc. That is for authorities to consider if a crime reported has to be probed by State Govt or State Police. So far as your prayer for NIA is concerned, it is for the Centre to take a call. It can be suo motu or initiated on report submitted by the SHO. We cannot substitute our satisfaction for satisfaction which is to be recorded by the Central Government,” CJ told the petitioner.

Questioning the petitioner, the court said, “Tell us what the statutory mechanism for invoking NIA jurisdiction is... NIA is not an inquiry agency. It is an investigation agency. At this juncture, if there is an FIR, then recourse to Section 6 (Investigation of Scheduled Offences) can be had...In terms of Section 6, there has to be an FIR. Thereafter, the whole procedure is prescribed. How can you ask us to first get an inquiry conducted and then ask them to conduct an investigation by NIA?”

Section 6(3) provides that, considering the gravity of the offence and other relevant factors, the Central Government must decide within 15 days whether the case qualifies as a Scheduled Offence and should be investigated by the NIA.

The CJI further said, “There has to be report and FIR. Thereafter, the officer in charge will forward information to the State, which will go to the Central Govt. And if the Centre finds it as fit case, then it can refer the matter to the NIA. You are asking us to form an opinion that this is fit case for NIA investigation. That is the job of the central government.”

What did the petition claim?

The petition was filed by Satish Kumar Aggarwal, a former vice-president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha. In the plea, Aggarwal argues that what initially began as a protest focused on demands over the NEET paper leak issue has allegedly turned into a political demonstration after the involvement of various leaders. It added that the July 20 “Sansad Chalo” march witnessed incidents of violence, attacks on journalists, damage to public and private property, obstruction of public movement, injuries to police personnel and an attempt to breach Parliament security.

He further sought an investigation by a specialised national security agency, saying that these incidents require a detailed probe into the organisation, participants and possible external links.

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“The incident should not be treated as a simple case of public agitation or be confined to the registration of an ordinary FIR. In view of the circumstances surrounding the alleged attempt to enter the Parliament House premises and the possibility of involvement of organised or external elements, a comprehensive investigation by a specialised national security agency is necessary to ascertain the true facts, identify the persons responsible, and examine any larger conspiracy behind the incident,” the petitioner alleged.