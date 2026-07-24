/CJP members to get arrested tonight? Dipke makes dramatic claim ahead of talks with Nadda

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday (Jul 24) claimed that CJP members may be arrested tonight during protests at Jantar Mantar. Dipke cited a “new input”, adding that the protests will continue in Delhi over the NEET-UG paper leak. He made the remarks despite confirmation from both the Government and CJP that discussions over the issue will be held later today at the Constitution Club of India.

“According to new input, CJP team members may be arrested tonight,” Dipke said. He also urged protesters to continue the movement across the country despite any arrests.

Addressing protesters ahead of the scheduled meeting with senior BJP leaders at 12:30 pm, Dipke said that the protests will not end until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

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“Meeting will be held at a neutral venue. Nothing short of Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is acceptable,” he said.

‘Won’t leave until Pradhan resigns’

“Won’t leave Jantar Mantar till Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, he also welcomed the activist Sonam Wangchuk ending his hunger strike. “Our dharna at Jantar Mantar will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. We are very relieved that Sonam Wangchuk has broken his hunger strike as it had been more than 26 days. His life is really valuable for this nation,” he said.

Delhi protests

The development came amid continued protests in the national capital over the NEET paper leak. On July 20, a protest organised by the CJP turned violent, with police facing backlash for using tear gas and batons to disperse the crowd. Protesters have accused the Delhi Police of using excessive force against people at the demonstrations. The incident led to outrage across the nation, triggering demonstrations across several parts of the nation. There have been some instances of police officials being beaten by a mob as well. CJP has distanced itself from the violence in the national capital, saying that miscreants who incited violence were not part of the students’ protest organised by them but ill elements who wanted to derail the peaceful protests.

Also read | Delhi High Court to hear plea challenging internet suspension near Jantar Mantar amid NEET protests