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CJP to hold talks with Centre at 12:30 pm – Where will the meeting take place? Details here

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 09:59 IST | Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 09:59 IST
CJP to hold talks with Centre at 12:30 pm – Where will the meeting take place? Details here

Heavy police force deployed as protesters in large numbers continue their protest in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities and NEET paper leak, near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

CJP said protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar will continue despite Sonam Wangchuk ending his hunger strike. The Centre has agreed to discuss the NEET-UG paper leak at the Constitution Club of India today.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday (Jul 24) said that the protests will continue at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar despite activist Sonam Wangchuk announcing that he will end his hunger strike. Chief CJP spokesperson Saurav Das announced that the government has agreed to hold discussions on the NEET-UG paper leak at the Constitution Club of India today at 12:30 pm. This comes as protests in Delhi turned violent, with Delhi police being slammed for the use of tear gas and batons to disperse protesters.

Where will the meeting take place?

In a statement, CJP said that a neutral venue has been chosen for the key meeting with the government.

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“A discussion has been called for, we are very happy that the government has agreed to our request that it be at a neutral venue. The Constitution Club of India has been chosen,” Das said.

Ahead of the discussions, the CJP is also expected to hold a press conference at 11 am.

Also read | Foreign funding behind CJP? Delhi HC to hear plea seeking NIA probe into protest amid backlash over police crackdown

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The development came after a protest over NEET paper leak organised by the Cockroach Janta Party on July 20 in Delhi turned violent, with police facing backlash for using tear gas and batons to disperse the crowd. Protesters have accused the Delhi Police of using excessive force against people at the demonstrations. The incident led to outrage across the nation, triggering demonstrations across several parts of the nation. There have been some instances of police officials being beaten by a mob as well. CJP has distanced itself from the violence in the national capital, saying that miscreants who incited violence were not part of the students’ protest organised by them but ill elements who wanted to derail the peaceful protests.

Also read | WATCH | Woman risks arrest to stop police van during NEET protest; video goes viral

On May 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) scrapped the May 3 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, following allegations that the question paper had been leaked. A fresh examination was subsequently conducted on June 21. The incident has faced backlash from students, educationalists, and leaders. So far, the CBI has arrested 13 individuals in the case, all of whom are in judicial custody.

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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