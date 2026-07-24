/CJP to hold talks with Centre at 12:30 pm – Where will the meeting take place? Details here

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday (Jul 24) said that the protests will continue at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar despite activist Sonam Wangchuk announcing that he will end his hunger strike. Chief CJP spokesperson Saurav Das announced that the government has agreed to hold discussions on the NEET-UG paper leak at the Constitution Club of India today at 12:30 pm. This comes as protests in Delhi turned violent, with Delhi police being slammed for the use of tear gas and batons to disperse protesters.

Where will the meeting take place?

In a statement, CJP said that a neutral venue has been chosen for the key meeting with the government.

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“A discussion has been called for, we are very happy that the government has agreed to our request that it be at a neutral venue. The Constitution Club of India has been chosen,” Das said.

Ahead of the discussions, the CJP is also expected to hold a press conference at 11 am.

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The development came after a protest over NEET paper leak organised by the Cockroach Janta Party on July 20 in Delhi turned violent, with police facing backlash for using tear gas and batons to disperse the crowd. Protesters have accused the Delhi Police of using excessive force against people at the demonstrations. The incident led to outrage across the nation, triggering demonstrations across several parts of the nation. There have been some instances of police officials being beaten by a mob as well. CJP has distanced itself from the violence in the national capital, saying that miscreants who incited violence were not part of the students’ protest organised by them but ill elements who wanted to derail the peaceful protests.