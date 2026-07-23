/WATCH | Woman risks arrest to stop police van during NEET protest; video goes viral

A woman has gone viral on social media after videos showing her standing in front of a police van carrying a detained protester were widely circulated. The incident happened during a protest near Mumbai’s Shivaji Park in Dadar when demonstrators were demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak. As the police were taking away the protesters detained in the van, Rhiya Ahir, 27, stood in front of the vehicle to block them.

In the video, Rhiya is seen in a grey hoodie and a cap blocking the van in the rain. As she stood there defiantly, several other people started gathering and shouting slogans. Reportedly, she helped in the release of detained protesters.

In one of the viral clips on social media, she is seen speaking to a reporter. “I understand that they (Delhi Police) are doing their job, but they are not doing it responsibly. If they don’t behave responsibly, we must take responsibility for our citizens. What they did with students in Delhi was wrong, and they have to own up,” she says, adding that while she is not a student, she stands with them.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

She also demanded that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan either resign or meet the protesters directly.

“We cannot go to Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign. If not, then he should go to Jantar Mantar and talk to students,” Rhiya said.

What happened at Delhi NEET paper leak protest?

This came after a protest over NEET paper leak organised by the Cockroach Janta Party on July 20 in Delhi turned violent, with police facing backlash for using tear gas and batons to disperse the crowd. The incident led to outrage across the nation, triggering demonstrations across several parts of the nation.