/Commonwealth Games 2026: India's medal hopes suffer after doping woes

India's Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign has been hit with doping charges even before the event began. The games, which are happening in Glasgow, were declared open by the British King Charles on Thursday (Jul 23). Before the games, one weightlifter and one judoka were withdrawn from the Indian contingent. Arun Kumar was removed from India's judo squad and weightlifter Dilbagh Singh will return from Glasgow as well. The development is not a good news for India's medal aspirations which has already taken a hit with multiple games being removed from the scaled down version of games as part of cost management.

Doping hits India's Commonwealth Games campaign

Arun, who competes in 78 kg judo category, was removed from the India squad which is yet to leave for the games, after being provisionally suspended by the country's National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). India's can not event a replacement because of the competition rules.

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Dilbagh Singh, however, is paying the price of the rules and not doping per se. India weightlifting had five cases of doping between June 1, 2025, to July 22, 2026 and hence the quota for India at the Commonwealth Games was reduced from 16 to 11 for weightlifting squad. Dilbagh Singh was named in the 12-athlete squad was eventually has been called back from Glasgow.

Clause 2.4 of the qualification system reads: “During the period of 01 June 2025 – 22 July 2026 the maximum number of athlete qualification slots allocated to a CGA will be reduced by one (1) if any weightlifting athlete and/or athlete support personnel from that CGA commits an anti-doping rule violation (‘ADRV’). If there are multiple ADRV’s, the maximum number of athlete qualification slots allocated to a CGA will be reduced by the same number as the number of ADRV’s."

Why India suffers from doping problem?

WION recently spoke to Dr. Sumiran Passey, a Sports Medicine expert based out of India's National Capital Region (NCR) about the doping issue in the country after India topped the AIU list of countries with most doping cases.