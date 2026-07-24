/'I am not a racist, my partner (Shivon Zillis) is half-Indian': Angry Musk says in latest interview

Elon Musk reacted angrily when told about his racist posts in an interview, arguing that his partner, Shivon Zillis, is half Indian. Talking to Zanny Minton Beddoes of The Economist, the SpaceX CEO said, "My partner is… she’s half Indian, and my… and I have four children with her. One of them was named after a famous Indian physicist. So I would say I’m not racist." Musk often shares posts that are racist in nature, and supports far-right political actors in the UK and Germany.

He recently spread a racist movie called Citizen Vigilante on X that portrays immigrants as villains. Beddoes pointed out that the German political party he supports, AfD, has neo-Nazis. She also talked about Musk’s belief that Britain is headed for a civil war, as he has called "Europe a hell-hole of immigrants ruining everything." Beddoes pointed out the contradictions, where on one hand he talks about humanoid robots and AI, and on the other, rails against immigrants.

Musk reacted somewhat angrily, and said, "On the one hand, we started this conversation, and you described to me this extraordinarily transformative, amazing civilizational changing stuff that’s happening in the next 10 years. And yet you’re also, you know, an ongoing participant in the worst kind of tribalism… cesspit of social media."

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Musk says people of all races work at his companies

Beddoes asked how he could believe in "two very different views of the world", to which Musk simply responded, "I don’t think they’re inconsistent." This led her to tell him that people believe he is a racist. Musk defended himself by talking about Shivon, and the diversity in the staff at

his companies. "If you look at the people that are employed at my companies. You know, we have senior executives of all races. I don’t think there’s any racism there," he said.