/Iran's interior minister Momeni urges BRICS to take clear stand against attacks on its territory during Delhi meet

Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni has called on fellow BRICS nations to take a “clear and decisive” stand against what he described as aggression on Iranian territory, while speaking at the group's ministerial meeting in New Delhi.

Speaking at the BRICS Ministers of Interior Meeting, Momeni said attacks had violated Iran’s integrity and caused widespread destruction. “The aggression against territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the violation of the country’s integrity, the widespread destruction of infrastructure, power plants, residential areas, schools, hospitals and other civilian sites, the killing of women, children and the elderly are a clear manifestation of disregard for all international documents, including the United Nations Charter,” he said.

He expressed hope that BRICS members would respond within the framework of international law. “The Islamic Republic of Iran hopes that the respected BRICS members… while condemning these actions, will adopt a clear and decisive position in opposing aggression and violation of the sovereignty of countries, attacks on civilians and the destruction of vital infrastructure.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Momeni added that a unified BRICS voice defending international law and national sovereignty “will have an important message for the international community and will help strengthen international peace, security and stability.”

The remarks come against the backdrop of an ongoing conflict involving Iran that began earlier this year with strikes on Iranian targets by the US and Israel. BRICS, which includes Iran as a member, has struggled to reach consensus on the issue.

Shifting focus to shared challenges, Momeni stressed that modern risks transcend borders. “Today, the world is facing risks that have crossed geographical, political and economic borders. Climate change, natural disasters, disease epidemics, vulnerability of critical infrastructure and other emerging crises have simultaneously affected the security, development and well-being of nations,” he said. “In such circumstances, no country can cope with these threats alone, and multilateral cooperation is more imperative than ever.”

Also read | Iran rejected a peace deal proposed by US President Donald Trump and conveyed by Iraq, claims report

He highlighted Iran’s experience managing earthquakes, floods, droughts and other hazards, offering it as a basis for BRICS collaboration. Urbanisation, he noted, had increased exposure to climate-related risks, requiring a “comprehensive, forward-looking and resilient approach” to infrastructure.

“Today, more than ever, we need a comprehensive look at the concept of resilience. Resilience does not only mean post-crisis reconstruction, but also means prevention, preparedness, smart risk management and increasing the capacity of communities to continue essential services in crisis situations,” Momeni said. He argued that critical infrastructure resilience had become “one of the pillars of national security, human safety and sustainable development.”

On behalf of Iran, he proposed that member countries develop operational plans based on recent BRICS documents on urban infrastructure resilience and disaster management. Iran welcomed specialised training courses, exchanges of technical teams and joint manoeuvres to implement the Sendai Framework and Sustainable Development Goals.