/CJP protests rage despite Wangchuk ending strike, says Pradhan’s resignation ‘non-negotiable’ | Gravitas

After over a month of protests in India’s national capital, the government’s overtures have intensified. Just a few minutes ago, the national testing agency terminated 47 officials as part of a major crackdown. However, the situation is far from settled, with protesters insisting on Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

The day saw hectic developments with PM Modi issuing a video at midnight in which he promised that the cabinet will approve tougher penalties for examination-related malpractices and table a bill regarding this in parliament.

Nearly an hour later, activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his fast in the presence of Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

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This came after the government agreed to consider suitable compensation for suicide victims of the NEET paper leak.

It also gave an assurance on discussing the issue in parliament and not registering cases against peaceful protesters.

Breaking the deadlock further, these union ministers also met representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party at a neutral venue.

The meeting ended on a positive note, with both sides agreeing to meet again on Saturday.

CJP even claimed that the government sought more time to deliberate on the demand for Pradhan’s ouster.

While it was learned that the union cabinet approved amendments to the Public Examinations-Prevention of Unfair Means Act passed in 2024, the government remained tightlipped on the details.

Now, what is the existing legal framework to deal with paper leaks?

It is worth noting that the 2024 law was enacted with the precise intention of addressing malpractices in public examinations.

All offences under this law are non-bailable. Additionally, a person convicted of resorting to unfair means in exams can be punished with three to five years in jail which can also be extended up to 10 years for organised crimes.

The person can also be fined up to Rs 10 lakh, which can go up to Rs 1 crore.

As per sources, the cabinet has approved a bill to enhance the quantum of punishment.

Amid this, protests surged across the country.

For instance, thousands of people gathered at Mumbai’s iconic Shivaji Park at a protest organised by Shiv Sena-UBT and expressed their anguish at the current state of education in India.

Now, it is critical to understand that the NEET issue is not the sole trigger for people joining the protests.

Larger concerns about the country’s education system loom large in the minds of youths.

One such protester spoke to our correspondent, Dharamjot Kaur, present on the ground.

JNU PhD student Chetupally Anvesh said, “The education system is crumbling in our country. When we are saying that we are becoming a vishwaguru, so what kind of vishwaguru you want to be by lathicharging your students, by breaking the spine of your own education system.”

However, it seems that some quarters are not able to read the public mood accurately.

Multiple public educational institutions such as the University of Delhi and Jawaharlal Nehru University faced flak on social media for urging their students to refrain from joining the ongoing protests.

The raging protests are also seen as a manifestation of the larger concerns plaguing India’s youth.

We are talking about a country where 65% of the population is under 35.

One of the top concerns remains unemployment.

While the overall unemployment rate was 3.1% in 2025, it was three times higher for the 15-29 age group.

A recent survey by Deloitte also revealed the predicament of Gen Zs.

For instance, 57% Gen Zs delayed major life decisions due to acute financial pressure. 37% Gen Zs were unable to afford a home.

In terms of sheer numbers as well, Gen Zs are poised to play a vital role in the upcoming assembly elections of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as they constitute over 20% of the population in these states.

Their power cannot be understated.

Gen Zs majorly contributed to actor-turned-politician Vijay’s stupendous victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

One of the other factors fueling the protests is the alleged use of brute force by the police.

Even veteran BJP leader and former Union HRD minister Murli Manohar Joshi condemned the mishandling of young female protesters.

It is increasingly clear that protesters are not going to be satisfied by piecemeal actions.

The truth is that Gen Zs have become a force to reckon with.

Unless the government makes a meaningful effort to address their broad range of concerns, the situation might escalate further.