/India to test fire three Kusha long-range surface-to-air missiles | Gravitas

After the successful maiden test of the Kusha long-range surface-to-air missile, India is accelerating its push to build a powerful indigenous missile shield. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is expected to carry out three interceptor trials over the next 12 months as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mission Sudarshan Chakra gathers pace.

On Thursday, the DRDO conducted the first reported test of the Kusha M-1 interceptor off the Odisha coast. The missile successfully intercepted an electronic target that simulated a high-speed, high-altitude aerial threat during the trial.

The Kusha air defence system is designed to destroy a wide range of aerial threats, including fighter aircraft, missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and large enemy aircraft across a broad range of distances and altitudes.

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the successful test as a major milestone for India's defence research and development. He said the achievement demonstrates India's ability to develop a long-range surface-to-air missile system, a capability possessed by only a handful of countries.

He also said the programme will reduce India's dependence on imports and significantly strengthen the country's air defence capability.

Next phase of Kusha testing

The next phase of testing will include trials of the Kusha M-2 interceptor with a range of 150 kilometres, followed by the M-3 interceptor with a target range of 400 kilometres.

Project Kusha received approval from India's Cabinet Committee on Security in May 2022, but the programme reportedly gathered fresh momentum following the commencement of Operation Sindoor.

The M-1, M-2 and M-3 long-range surface-to-air interceptors are reportedly expected to bridge the gap between India's 80-kilometre-range medium-range surface-to-air missile system and the S-400 air defence system.

The system will form a key component of India's future multi-layered anti-ballistic missile shield under Mission Sudarshan Chakra.

Recent conflicts have underscored the growing role of long-range missiles and drones in modern warfare. Along with its interceptor missiles, Project Kusha also includes advanced long-range radar systems designed to detect hostile missile launches across the border early and enable rapid interception of incoming aerial threats.