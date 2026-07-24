/'He chose sacrifice over comfort, lies in ICU today': Angmo hits back at Wangchuk's critics

Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who ended his hunger strike after 26 days of fasting, hit out at critics questioning his decision, saying, "he lies in ICU today, having lost 11 kg," adding that not everyone is qualified to judge a life of selfless service.

In a post on X, she advised critics to "first pause to earn ethos of fasting for 26 days for a cause larger than yourself," adding that "he (Wangchuk) lies in the ICU today y, having lost 11 kg, including muscle mass, because he chose sacrifice over comfort".

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Wangchuk ended his fast earlier today in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after receiving assurances on his demands from the Centre, which include that no legal action will be pursued against non-violent student protesters, discussions in Parliament regarding paper leak accountability, and consideration of compensation for families of affected aspirants.

The climate activist joined the protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET UG paper leak and wider concerns regarding the education system. He began his hunger strike on June 28 at Jantar Mantar.

However, the CJP clarified that it will continue its protest until the Education Minister resigns, despite Wangchuk breaking his fast.

A delegation of the CJP also met Union Minister JP Nadda this afternoon and stated that the talks had been positive on their demands and asked for 24 hours on the issue of Pradhan's resignation.

Later today, the Education Ministry terminated 47 officials in the National Testing Agency (NTA), the body responsible for conducting NEET and other competitive exams in the country.

The action against the officials followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to youths, assuring strict action against those responsible for the paper leak, including fast-track trials of the accused and a stricter law to prevent such incidents in the future.

Following the announcement, the Union Cabinet approved amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, amid protests over the NEET examination paper leak.

The proposed amendment Bill is likely to be taken up for consideration and passage in Parliament early next week.