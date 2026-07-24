/'It would be very bad for them': Trump warns China, Russia against selling weapons to Iran

US President Donald Trump warned China and Russia on Friday against selling weapons to Iran. In his social media post, Trump said that during his visit to China the Chinese President Xi Jinping had assured him that Beijing would not be selling Weapons to the Islamic Republic of Iran under any circumstances and that he takes his word on the commitment.

"President Xi, at our recent meeting in Beijing, China, told me that he would not, under any circumstances, give or sell Weapons to the Islamic Republic of Iran — And that statement included Chinese Companies. Considering our relationship, I take him at his word and, besides, l am doing him very big favors, also," said Trump on Truth Social.

He also said that a similar promise was made by the Russian President Vladimir Putin, who "understands that I do not sell Weapons to Ukraine, but to NATO Countries."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Likewise, President Putin, despite the horrible War going on in Ukraine (The relationship remains, as it does with President Zelenskyy), told me that he would not sell Weapons to Iran. He understands that I do not sell Weapons to Ukraine, but to NATO Countries. They pay full price, and how those Weapons are distributed, I have no idea. Therefore, two major Countries that people speak of often in terms of Iran are, in my opinion, not participating," he said.