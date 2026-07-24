/Union minister Ravneet Bittu resigns from cabinet; President Murmu accepts resignation

Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu has resigned from the Union Council of Ministers, with President Droupadi Murmu accepting his resignation, an official statement said.

Bittu, a former Lok Sabha MP from Ludhiana, was serving as a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan. His term ended on June 21, and the BJP did not re-nominate him to the Upper House.

Bittu is likely to contest the Punjab Assembly election due next year. He is central to the BJP's preparations to make a comeback in the border state, which is currently governed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

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Bittu, the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, joined the BJP in 2024 and lost the Lok Sabha election from Ludhiana. He later entered the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan for the remaining term of a seat vacated by Congress leader K C Venugopal.

Sikhs make up the largest segment of Punjab's population at nearly 58 per cent, followed by Hindus at 39 per cent. More than one crore people in the state follow Hinduism, making it the second-largest religious community.

Confirming his resignation, Bittu said he will continue to work for the people of India and Punjab while reaffirming his commitment to the ideals of service and nationalism.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji and Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiJi for allowing me to serve the nation as Minister of State in the Government of India.

It has been an honour to serve the people of India, especially my beloved Punjab. I remain committed to the ideals of service, nationalism, and the vision of a Viksit Bharat under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji," Ravneet Singh Bittu wrote on X.