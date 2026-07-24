/Indian national killed in Black Sea vessel attack; MEA condemns strike

India on Friday (July 24) strongly condemned the attack on the commercial vessel MV OMORFI in the Black Sea that killed an Indian national. New Delhi described the attacks on merchant shipping as unacceptable and urged all concerned parties to ensure the safety of maritime navigation and international commerce.

The attack took place on July 18 as the MV OMORFI was sailing through the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters. The vessel had 10 crew members on board, including three Indian nationals. One Indian sailor died in the attack, while the other two were reported safe.

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "On 18 July 2026, the commercial vessel MV OMORFI was attacked while transiting the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters. At the time of the incident, there were ten crew members on board, including three Indian nationals. As per available information, one Indian national tragically lost his life in the attack."

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Reiterating its firm stance, the ministry stated, "India unequivocally condemns such attacks targeting commercial shipping and placing the lives of innocent civilian crew members at risk. It is a matter of serious concern that the freedom of navigation and international commerce is facing increasing threats. India calls upon all concerned parties to uphold international obligations to ensure the safety and security of maritime navigation and uninterrupted flow of global commerce."

The strike came a day after a similar incident involving the MV Golden Leo, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged cargo vessel that was targeted shortly after leaving Ukraine's port of Odesa. The vessel had 17 crew members, including five Indian nationals. Four of them were killed, and one was critically injured.

LPG tanker attacked in Iranian waters

Meanwhile, another LPG tanker carrying 28 Indian crew members came under attack in Iranian waters as tensions between Iran and the United States continued to escalate. However, the Indian Embassy in Iran confirmed that all Indian crew members were safe and said it had remained in close contact with relevant authorities.

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The Embassy of India in Tehran confirmed in a statement that the Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker DISHA was attacked earlier in the day.

In a post on X, the Embassy wrote, "The Embassy of India in Tehran is aware that the Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker DISHA came under attack in Iranian territorial waters earlier today. The vessel has 28 Indian crew members on board. The Embassy has been in close contact with the relevant authorities and has confirmed that all Indian crew members are safe."