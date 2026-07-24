/Israel mulls national drone ban after Iran claims to have tripled drone production | Gravitas

Before its recent wars with Iran and against Hezbollah in Lebanon, Israel’s air defence systems were considered by military experts as among the best, if not the best, in the world.

However, as per experts, the recent wars and conflicts have exposed vulnerabilities in Israel’s defences, especially against drone attacks.

Amid Iran’s growing drone attacks against American targets across West Asia, Israel’s government is reportedly considering a total ban on the use of civilian drones in Israeli airspace.

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According to Israel’s N12 news, the reason is the growing fears of a potential Iranian attack against Israel.

The report cited an Israeli security cabinet meeting at which the issue was discussed.

The consideration of a total ban is reportedly due to the lack of effective counter-drone technologies in Israel, with concerns that an Iranian or Hezbollah attack would involve an increased use of drones.

And there is recent history to this.

Back in May, under a barrage of daily Hezbollah drone attacks, Israel’s defence forces reportedly started deploying hundreds of mesh nets to entangle and stop incoming Hezbollah first-person view drones.

In fact, according to local media reports, Israel defence ministry in June reported that successful drone interception against Hezbollah drones stood at just 50%.

So, amid the possibility of intense Iranian or Hezbollah drone attacks and uncertainties surrounding its countermeasures could Israel be limiting its airspace to identify and neutralise hostile drones more effectively?

At the same time, Iran is claiming to have launched a series of drone attacks against American targets in West Asia.

On wednesday, for example, the IRGC claimed to have struck US-linked targets in Bahrain as well as Jordanian air bases with explosive drones.

Earlier this month, in a post on X, Iran’s acting defence minister claimed the country had tripled its production of drones and further stating that Iranian drone operations had helped the country “identify the enemy’s weak points.”