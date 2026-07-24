/Terror attack on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa checkpost kills 15, including 12 Pakistani soldiers

A terror attack on a joint police checkpost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district on Thursday night killed 15 people, including 14 security personnel, the Pakistan military’s media wing said on Friday. Among those killed were 12 Pakistani soldiers and two policemen.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the attackers tried to breach the security of the joint check post but were repelled by security forces.

The attackers then rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the check post, causing a powerful blast that severely damaged the facility.

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The ISPR said that the blast killed 15 men, including 12 military troops, two policemen and a government official from the forest department.

It added that the troops engaged with the attackers and killed 12 terrorists.

The ISPR stated that a sanitisation operation was underway in the area.

Following the attack, Tank Deputy Commissioner Jamshed Khan imposed Section 144 across the district and announced a district-wide curfew in view of the prevailing security situation. Under the order, all movement has been restricted from 6 am to 6 pm until further notice.

The order exempts law enforcement agencies, rescue services, ambulances, the fire brigade and other emergency services from the restrictions. Authorities have urged residents to cooperate with security personnel and avoid unnecessary travel.

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K-P Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has sought a report on the incident from the relevant authorities.

Police said that further details regarding the attack and any additional casualties will be released after the operation is completed.