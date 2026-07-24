/‘Can’t let this go on like this’: Supreme Court tells govt on NEET paper leak row

The Supreme Court on Friday told the central government to put an end to the “series of errors” surrounding the NEET-UG examination, saying, "this cannot go on like this”, and sought details on its plans to shift to computer-based testing and affirmed that it will closely monitor the steps being taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

The top court said it would follow the progress of reforms and ensure that a strong institutional mechanism is created to protect the credibility of the country’s biggest medical entrance examination.

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe hearing the NEET paper leaks issue, told the Centre that they would be monitoring the issue “very closely” and would follow it up regularly.

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The Court directed the Central Government to submit a detailed affidavit explaining the measures planned to prevent question paper leaks and strengthen the examination system.

“Please tell us what you are doing to shift completely to an online mode. Please tell us how you will protect data when we shift to computer-based testing...We will see to it that everything is institutionalised,” it said.

The Supreme Court made it clear that temporary solutions would not be enough and emphasised the need for a permanent mechanism to safeguard national-level examinations.

“We cannot let this go on like this,” the top court said.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta said the government is committed to addressing students’ concerns and would go “10 extra miles” to ensure a fair examination process. He sought some more time to place a ‘holistic view’ before the court.

The court has listed the matter on August 3.

The NEET-UG paper leak controversy had raised serious concerns among students and parents over examination fairness. Lakhs of candidates appear in the exam every year for medical admissions and any breach affects students.

SC agrees to hear petitions against police action on student protesters

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear two petitions alleging excessive police action against student protesters at Jantar Mantar and other places across the country over paper leaks. The top court is set to hear the petitions on Monday.

The matter was mentioned before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant by Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan.

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“There is urgency because this is happening on a daily basis. Police is using excessive force against children. It is just going on unabated. Some controls are necessary. The Court stands between us and the police,” he argued.

Taking note of the submission, the Chief Justice said, “Let it be listed; we will entertain,” and directed that the petitions be listed for hearing on Monday.

Earlier, on July 22, the Chief Justice of India had declined to take up a letter petition raising the issue of alleged use of force by police at protests.