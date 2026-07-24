/How the government persuaded Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, here's the sequence of events

Indian activist and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike shortly after midnight on Thursday (July 23) at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana, in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. Wangchuk's wife was also present at the hospital as he broke his fast.

Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 after joining the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leak. He began the fast in solidarity with students demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and calling for broader reforms to the education system.

But how did the government convince Wangchuk to end his hunger strike?

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High level internal meeting

According to various media reports, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a four-hour meeting with senior ministers, including JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. The meeting was focused on Wangchuk's deteriorating health and the growing nationwide protests. After the meeting, the government decided to take a more pacifying approach and engage directly with the demands of Wangchuk and the protesters.

Direct engagement with Wangchuk's family

After the high level meeting, Minister of State Jitendra Singh reportedly spoke with Wangchuk's wife and assured her of addressing his concerns. Later, JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh visited Wangchuk in hospital and personally delivered a written assurance from the Centre.

What were the assurances?

According to Wangchuk and several news reports, the government said it will not take legal action against the student protesters or the participants and that the Parliament will discuss examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak and broader education reforms in its Monsoon Session.

In fact the Union Cabinet on Friday gave its nod to a draft bill for ensuring stricter punishments for question paper leaks, said official sources. The Cabinet approval came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement to this effect.

What made the government approach Wangchuk?

Wangchuk, who was fasting for 26 days was admitted in hospital for his deteriorating health which concerned the government. Secondly the students' protest was not confined to Delhi or its adjoining areas, it spread across the country. There were fears the demonstration could take an even larger form, thus reducing the prevailing deadlock and tensions was important.