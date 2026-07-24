In a major development surrounding the ongoing NEET examination controversy, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announced that the Central Government has requested time until Saturday (July 25) afternoon to decide on the key demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Addressing the press following high-level discussions with government representatives, CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka stated that the political outfit remains steadfast in its push for systemic accountability. "The government has asked for time till tomorrow afternoon on our demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. We hope the government will remove him soon," Ranka noted.

While the decision on the Union Minister’s removal remains pending, the spokesperson revealed significant breakthroughs regarding other critical demands raised by student groups and protesters. Ranka confirmed that the Centre has expressed "in-principle approval" on two key concessions: financial compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who tragically lost their lives to suicide in the aftermath of the paper leak controversy, and the complete withdrawal of FIRs and legal cases registered against protesting students.

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"The government has expressed in-principle approval on the two demands of compensation for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and withdrawal of FIRs and legal cases on students,” Ashutosh Ranka, National Spokesperson, CJP, told the media.

The nationwide fallout over the medical entrance exam irregularities has seen mounting pressure on the administration, with student unions and political organizations staging demonstrations demanding structural reforms and justice for affected families. The CJP's leadership expressed optimism that the government will honor its commitment to drop legal actions against student activists who participated in demonstrations across the country.

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