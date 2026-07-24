At least 13 people were killed after a cab was hit by bouldersnear Kadu Nala in Himachal Pradesh's tribal Lahaul-Spiti district on Friday. The Tata Sumo vehicle was traveling from Kullu to Pangi when massive rocks started to fall on the Sansari–Killar–Tandi (SKTT) road.

The vehicle carrying 15 passengers got buried under debris killing at least 13 travellers. The driver was identified as Bir Singh.

"A road accident occurred near Kahudu Nala due to a rockfall. A Tata Sumo vehicle was hit by the falling rocks. Thirteen people have been killed in the incident. Police and the local administration have initiated rescue and relief operations, and the injured are being shifted for medical treatment. Further details are awaited," said Lahaul-Spiti Superintendent of Police (SP) Shivani Mehla, as quoted by ANI.

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Soon after the incident was reported rescue and relief operation was initiated by the local authorities.

"A landslide fell on their vehicle. Our team from Purthi has reached the spot, and the team from Lahaul-Spiti has also arrived there. However, due to the lack of network connectivity, we are unable to establish contact at the moment. They are being provided with medical aid at the nearest facility," said Chamba Superintendent of Police (SP) Vijay Kumar Saklani.

The Udaipur-Killar road was closed on Thursday for traffic due to a separate landslide leading to the passengers in the car staying back in Tindi.