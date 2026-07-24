/Indonesia accused of delaying action against slavery, says 'don't want to impose change suddenly' | GRAVITAS

Slavery has been illegal in Indonesia since the country gained independence in 1945. But nearly 80 years later, reports suggest the practice hasn't disappeared altogether. On the remote island of Sumba, some people are still allegedly born into servitude.

Just a short flight from Bali, Sumba is home to around 685,000 people. According to reports, thousands there continue to live under an inherited system of bondage.

Activists say many work from dawn to dusk without wages and have faced abuse, including physical violence and sexual assault.

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The question is: How can slavery still exist in modern Indonesia? The answer lies in a centuries-old belief system known as Marapu.

Although nearly 80% of Sumba's population is Christian, Marapu traditions continue to influence social structures. Reports say the system divides society into three hereditary classes—nobles, commoners and slaves.

Campaigners argue that the island's isolation from mainland Indonesia has helped preserve these hierarchies for generations. Some members of the traditional elite say they are gradually reforming old customs.

However, they stop short of freeing inherited slaves, arguing that doing so would conflict with deeply rooted cultural traditions.

Local religious leaders and rights activists, meanwhile, have continued to highlight the abuses allegedly suffered by those trapped in the system.

Government's Response

The issue has also raised questions about the Indonesian government's response.

Indonesia's Human Rights Minister, Yusril Ihza Mahendra, defended the government's gradual approach, saying social change should evolve alongside communities rather than be imposed abruptly.

He said, "Indonesia has some ethnic groups that are more advanced, while others are still lagging behind. We have to acknowledge this. The government does not wish to impose change suddenly, rather it follows the social development of each community step by step. We are convinced that education will change everything".

He argued that education, over time, would transform society.

Outrage against government

But the government's position has drawn criticism. Human rights groups argue that cultural traditions cannot justify slavery in any form.

They are urging Jakarta to strictly enforce Indonesia's constitutional ban on slavery and uphold the international human rights conventions the country has signed.