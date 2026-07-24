/Iran rejected a peace deal proposed by US President Donald Trump and conveyed by Iraq, claims report

Iran has rejected a peace deal that was proposed by US President Donald Trump and conveyed by Iraq, even as the US pounded Iranian targets for nearly three weeks, The New York Times reported on Thursday (Jul 23). The report claimed that Trump's proposal was delivered to Iran by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi during his recent Tehran visit.

Iran rejects mediation and temporary ceasefire

The report, citing Iranian and Iraqi officials, claimed that the proposal was "the only one on the table". It did not specify the details. The Iranian officials were unwilling to accept a temporary deal that did not address control of the Strait of Hormuz, it added.

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The Iraqi PM had visited the US before meeting Iranian officials with the peace deal. He met Trump at the White House before travelling to Tehran. He met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other senior Iranian officials.

Failed mediation amid US attacks: Iran slams America's 'greedy, controlling, illogical' outlook

The foreign minister dismissed the need for intermediaries, while confirming that Al-Zaidi conveyed his "views and impressions" from Washington. He said, "The problem is not passing messages. The problem is America's outlook, which is illogical, greedy and controlling."

Araghchi said Iraq and Iran share close economic, political and security ties and described the PM's visit as significant amid regional tensions.

The US has been hitting Iranian military bases and infrastructure for nearly two weeks now. Iran targeted American military assets in the Middle East with ballistic missile and drone attacks.

Iran ready for wider conflict amid Trump's threats on Tehran

The NYT report cited two Iranian officials as saying that the country is preparing for the possibility of a wider war if Trump follows through on threats to target the capital, Tehran, and other critical infrastructure. They threatened to expand the conflict by striking Israeli capital Tel Aviv. The officials also said Iran could ask its Houthi allies in Yemen to close the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a key shipping route in the Red Sea. The Iran-backed Houthis have already threatened to close the waterway and attacked several ships transiting the area. Iranians continue to support the government, with pro-regime rallies being held at Azadi Square in Tehran. At a military parade, Iranian-made ballistic missiles were displayed, which appeared to contradict Trump's claims that Iran's military capabilities had been severely damaged in the American strikes.

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