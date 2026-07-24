/Iraq and Iran sign new cooperation agreements

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani has made his first official visit to Iran since taking office, signaling efforts to strengthen ties between the two neighboring countries amid rising tensions in West Asia. During his visit to Tehran, Al Sudani met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for talks focused on expanding political, economic, trade, transport, and security cooperation. The two nations signed four agreements aimed at improving bilateral coordination and strengthening relations. The Iraqi Prime Minister also stated that Iraq would not allow its territory to be used for actions threatening Iran, while emphasizing Baghdad’s commitment to regional stability and respect for neighboring countries’ sovereignty.