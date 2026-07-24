/CJP Meets Centre | Parliament Protest | Iran-US Conflict | Spain Wildfires | China Flood Warning

In today's top headlines: CJP leaders are set to meet government representatives as the NEET paper leak protest continues at Jantar Mantar. Opposition MPs protest in Parliament, demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister. Iran issues fresh warnings and reports military action amid escalating tensions with the United States. Explosions reported in Iran's Bandar Abbas following fresh U.S. strikes. Ukrainian drone attack targets a warehouse near St. Petersburg. China issues heavy rain and flood warnings as a tropical storm approaches Guangdong and Fujian. Spain declares a national emergency as massive wildfires force over 10,000 people to evacuate. Watch the full report for the latest national and international developments.