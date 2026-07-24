/Commonwealth Games 2026: Why Indian judoka Tulika Maan has been provisionally suspended by NADA

Indian judoka Tulika Maan has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after being charged with an alleged violation of the National Anti-Doping Rules (NADR) 2021 related to repeated whereabouts failures. In a notification issued to the athlete, NADA said that it believes Maan may have committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) under Article 2.4 of the NADR 2021, which covers failures by athletes in the Registered Testing Pool (RTP) to comply with mandatory whereabouts requirements.

According to the notification, the results management proceedings will be conducted by NADA in accordance with the provisions of the National Anti-Doping Rules, 2021. NADA said Tulika Maan had remained continuously included in the Registered Testing Pool and had been informed through emails dated December 16, 2023, and January 22, 2026, regarding her obligation to submit accurate and timely whereabouts information through the Anti-Doping Administration and Management System (ADAMS).

The anti-doping agency said that Doping Control Officers (DCOs) were sent to collect the athlete's sample during the locations and time slots she had provided in ADAMS. However, Maan was allegedly not present during the designated testing windows on two separate occasions. The first whereabouts failure, classified as a missed test, occurred on August 10, 2025. NADA informed the athlete about the missed test on October 10, 2025, and the failure was officially recorded on November 27, 2025.

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The second missed test took place on November 1, 2025. According to the notification, Maan was informed on February 18, 2026, while the whereabouts failure was officially recorded on May 22, 2026. NADA later issued a corrigendum to the notification on June 19, 2026. Under the World Anti-Doping Code and the National Anti-Doping Rules, any combination of three whereabouts failures, including missed tests and filing failures, within a 12-month period may constitute an anti-doping rule violation.