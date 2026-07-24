/6 killed, 26 injured as Ukraine fires missiles in Russia's Kirov region targeting an enterprise

Six people were killed and 26 others injured in a Ukrainian strike in Russia's Kirov region on Friday (July 24), according to a social media post by regional Governor Alexander Sokolov. The attack targeted an enterprise in Kirov, about 790 km northeast of Moscow. The injured are receiving medical care.

The attack led to a fire but it was controlled and emergency crews were working to deal with the aftermath, Sokolov further said and added that nearby buildings were being assessed for any damage.

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Zelensky said the "key military enterprise" was struck in Kirov as it "supplies components for the occupier's aircraft and missile systems, which are used in the massive attacks against our cities."

Also, a warehouses belonging to Russian online retail giant Wildberries, Russia's equivalent of Amazon, was attacked by Ukraine outside Saint Petersburg for the third time this week.

Zelensky has accused Wildberries of storing drone components and helping the Russian army.

Ukraine too claims strike by Russia

While Ukraine claimed a Russian missile strike outside the Ukrainian capital killed six people and injured several others. Zelensky also said that Russian aerial bombing killed five people in the frontline city of Sloviansk.

Ukraine argues that the retaliatory strikes on Russia are aimed at forcing Russia to come to the negotiating table and end the war that has continued for over four years now.