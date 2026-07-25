India opened its medal account at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Friday as Jhandu Kumar won a bronze medal in the men’s heavyweight para powerlifting event after an inspiring journey from battling polio and poverty to standing on the podium. The 28-year-old scored 130.9 points with successful lifts of 181kg and 190kg, securing India's first medal of the competition. In the men’s lightweight category, Ashok Malik narrowly missed a podium finish after ending fourth with 143.8 points, while Paramjeet Kumar came seventh with 135.6 points.

Meanwhile, India had no success in the women’s events, as Kasthuri Rajamani failed to register a valid lift in the heavyweight final, while Jaspreet Kaur and Suman Devi also missed out on medals in the women’s lightweight competition.

Karthik Budigina finishes fourth in para swimming

Add WION as a Preferred Source

India came close to another medal in para swimming as Karthik Budigina finished fourth in the men’s 100m Freestyle S13 final. He clocked 57.57 seconds, missing the podium by a narrow margin, while, the other Indian swimmer, Imam Ali, finished seventh with a time of 1:03.73.

In the able-bodied swimming events, Srihari Nataraj failed to reach the men’s 50m backstroke final after finishing seventh in the semifinals.

Jadumani Singh advances in boxing

Indian boxer Jadumani Singh defeated Scotland’s Aaron Cullen in the men’s 55kg Round of 32. Despite the home support for Cullen, Jadumani dominated the contest with a strong technical performance and won by a unanimous decision.

He will now face Pakistan’s Sumama Rehman in the pre-quarterfinals.

Tapan Mohanty, Yogeshwar Singh reach gymnastics final

Tapan Mohanty and Yogeshwar Singh qualified for the men’s all-around final in artistic gymnastics after finishing 17th and 18th with 71.700 and 71.400 points respectively. Their qualification is subject to the two-per-country rule.

In the apparatus events, Swathish Kaitheri Puthalath became the second reserve for the rings final with 12.450 points, while Yogeshwar was also named second reserve for the vault final after scoring 12.600.

Also Read - LeBron James signs with Philadelphia 76ers, eyes one last NBA championship

India finished seventh in the men’s team event with 208.550 points, while Canada claimed the gold medal.

India continue winning run in lawn bowls

India recorded their second straight victory in the women’s pairs lawn bowls competition, as the pair of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh defeated South Africa’s Thabelo Muvhango and Jacqui Janse van Rensburg 2-0 (6-4, 7-5) in their second Section B match at the Scottish Event Campus.