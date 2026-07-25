/IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

India will look to seal the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe when the two teams meet in the second game at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday (Jul 25). Led by Shreyas Iyer, India took a 1-0 lead after registering a comfortable seven-wicket win in the series opener on Thursday. The victory was an important one for the three-time T20 World Cup champions, who had gone winless on their recent tours of Ireland (0-2) and England (0-4).

Teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stole the show with a record-breaking 19-ball half-century, becoming the youngest batter to score a T20I fifty. Fast bowler Mayank Yadav also made an impressive comeback after nearly two years out with injury, claiming 2/18.

Ishan Kishan scored a quick 35, while captain Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 28 as India chased down the 126-run target with more than six overs left.

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Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will now face a must-win match to keep the series alive ahead of Sunday's final T20I.

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IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Match Details

When will the IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I be played?

The second T20I between India and Zimbabwe will be played on Saturday (25 Jul, 2026). The toss will take place at 4:00 pm IST.

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Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at at Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the second T20I between India and Zimbabwe will be available on Unite8 Sports in India.

Where to livestream IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I?

The livestream of the second T20I between India and Zimbabwe will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Prabhsimran Singh and Rinku Singh