/'One of my all-time favourite players': Jos Buttler's heartfelt message after getting Rohit Sharma's signed jersey

England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler expressed his delight after receiving a signed Team India shirt from Indian batting superstar Rohit Sharma following the conclusion of the ODI series between India and England. Buttler, who has admired Rohit’s batting for years, shared a picture of the signed jersey on Instagram and revealed that it was a special addition to his collection. He wrote, "One opposition player's shirt I've always wanted. One of my all-time favourite players. Will treasure this; thank you, @rohitsharma45."

Rohit Sharma’s brilliant performances in the ODI series reminded fans around the world of his extraordinary batting ability. After facing challenges in the opening two matches, the veteran opener delivered a stunning century in the final ODI at Lord’s, showcasing his trademark timing, elegance and class. During India’s huge chase of 388 runs, Rohit smashed 138 runs from just 110 balls, hitting 17 fours and five sixes. The knock marked his first-ever international century at Lord’s, the iconic venue known as the ‘Home of Cricket’.

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Rohit Sharma gave a signed ODI jersey to Jos Buttler Photograph: (Instagram-Jos Buttler)

Although India lost the series 2-1, Rohit’s breathtaking innings alongside his long-time batting partner Virat Kohli provided a memorable spectacle for cricket fans. Kohli contributed 74 runs from 60 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes, as the pair produced a remarkable batting display. Rohit finished the England ODI series with 175 runs from three matches at an average of 58.33 and a strike rate of 98.31, including one century.

The Indian opener continues to remain among the greatest ODI batters in cricket history. In 288 matches and 280 innings, Rohit has scored 11,895 runs at an average of 48.95 and a strike rate of 93.04, with 34 centuries, 62 fifties and a career-best score of 264. He is currently seventh on the all-time ODI run-scoring chart and India’s third-highest run-scorer in the format, behind Virat Kohli (14,941 runs) and Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs).