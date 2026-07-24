/LeBron James signs with Philadelphia 76ers, eyes one last NBA championship

LeBron James has officially chosen the Philadelphia 76ers for what he says will be the final chapter of his legendary NBA career, with the four-time NBA champion hoping to deliver another title to a franchise that has been chasing championship glory for more than four decades. The 41-year-old announced the decision on Friday after weeks of speculation following his departure from the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.

"I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time," James posted on X. According to ESPN, citing James' agent Rich Paul, the NBA's all-time leading scorer has agreed to a two-year deal worth $8 million. James leaves the Lakers after winning the 2020 NBA championship and now aims to add another title with a Philadelphia side that has strengthened its roster by acquiring Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics. The Sixers will also feature NBA MVP Joel Embiid alongside star guards Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. The veteran averaged 20.9 points per game last season but admitted retirement was a genuine possibility before deciding to continue.

"I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn't ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game," James posted on X. “I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and decide if I still love this game.” Before making his decision, James was linked with several contenders, including a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers or Miami Heat, while speculation also surrounded a potential move to the Golden State Warriors.

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Explaining what motivated him to continue playing, James wrote, “This is my last decision.” “I'm not going for money. I'm not going for family.” "What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship."

The NBA superstar also thanked the franchises that shaped his remarkable career. “Thank you LA. Miami I'll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always be home!” James owns four NBA championships, winning two with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, ending Cleveland's title drought in 2016, and helping the Lakers lift the trophy in 2020.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, has not won an NBA championship since 1983. The franchise last reached the NBA Finals in 2001, when Allen Iverson led the Sixers before losing to the Lakers. Despite qualifying for the playoffs in eight of the last nine seasons, Philadelphia has repeatedly fallen short, including a second-round sweep by eventual champions New York this past season.