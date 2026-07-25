Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday strongly defended his decision to end his 26-day hunger strike in support of students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak, hitting back at critics who questioned his motives.

In a video message shared on social media, Wangchuk slammed haters who have been insinuating that he made a "deal" with the government and said he did not need a "character certificate" from anyone to prove the sincerity of his protest.

"After 26 days of fasting for the sake of students, losing 11 kilograms of body weight in which I have also lost muscle mass and my organs and brain reached the verge of irreversible damage, and doing all this in the scorching heat of Delhi after coming from the bitter cold of Ladakh, do I have to seek a character certificate from anyone about how sacred my fast was, about whose hands I broke it at, or whether I made a deal or not?" Wangchuk said. "Shame on a country that produces such minds, from which such vile thoughts spring," he added.

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'Know people's background before believing them'

Wangchuk said he did not blame those criticising him because many were unaware of the circumstances he and his family had faced in recent weeks.

"I don't blame anyone because most of you lack knowledge of what circumstances I have been through, what my family has been through in the past week or two," he said.

He urged people to examine the background of those making allegations before believing them.

"So before listening to anyone, be sure to look at their background. Do they hold any grudges? Are they from a political party that has grudges against another political party, or are they a neutral person? If they are neutral, then definitely listen to them," Wangchuk said. Watch what he said here:

Hunger strike ends after written assurance

Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike on Friday after receiving a written assurance from the Union government regarding the NEET examination issue and broader systemic reforms in the country's competitive examination framework.

He called off the fast at Medanta Hospital in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

In another video message posted on X, Wangchuk said the two Union ministers had personally visited him to provide the written assurance. He revealed that although the government had earlier offered verbal assurances, he insisted on a formal written commitment, which delayed the conclusion of his fast by two days.

Government seeks time on CJP's demand

Meanwhile, representatives of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) said that after a nearly two-hour meeting with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, the Centre sought time until Saturday afternoon to consider the party's demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.