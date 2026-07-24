New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday (Jul 24) criticised Delhi University's advisory asking students and faculty members to stay away from the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar, accusing the institution of threatening students for exercising their democratic rights.

In a post on X, Gandhi wrote: "How dare you threaten students for exercising their democratic rights? Please note, you are the ones that will be held accountable when the time comes."

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His remarks came a day after Delhi University (DU) issued an advisory cautioning students against participating in demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, citing legal restrictions and concerns over their safety.

DU asks students to stay away from Jantar Mantar

In its advisory issued on Thursday (Jul 23), the university urged students and faculty members to avoid unlawful assemblies and demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, saying such participation could invite legal action.

"Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action," the advisory stated.

The university further ominously warned that involvement in the gathering could "significantly impact their academic progress and professional opportunities."

"Accordingly, all students are urged to stay away from Jantar Mantar and to prioritise their safety and compliance with the law," it added.