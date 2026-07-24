/Mic switched off? Rahul Gandhi claims he was forcefully silenced in Lok Sabha amid NEET paper leak row, warns 'no discussion before...'

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday (Jul 24) said that the Opposition was ready to discuss the alleged NEET paper leak issue in Parliament, but only after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is removed from office.

This comes as the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the third day. The next session will take place at 11 am on Monday (Jul 27).

Rahul Gandhi's mic taken away in Lok Sabha?

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Addressing reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi alleged that although Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had expressed willingness to hold discussions on the issue, he was not allowed to respond in the House.

"Just now, Minister Rijiju made a statement that he wants to tell our MPs that there should be a discussion. Normal protocol says that if someone mentions someone else's name, they are responded to."

"When I wanted to respond, my mic was taken away. I wasn't given the opportunity," Gandhi alleged.

Rahul Gandhi lists three demands

The Congress leader said the protesting students had placed three key demands before the government and asserted that the Opposition would not participate in any dialogue until they were addressed.

"The students have three demands: first, the corrupt Education Minister has to go; second, action against those who attacked students and beat them up; third, the Prime Minister should apologise to the students. These are the three conditions," Gandhi said.

"We are not going to have any conversation, any discussion before Mr Pradhan is sacked. That's it."

He reiterated that the Opposition's position was clear and that no talks would take place before the education minister's removal.

Congress questions fast-track courts

Meanwhile, Congress MP Karti P. Chidambaram criticised the Centre's proposal to establish fast-track courts for paper leak cases, describing it as a measure that addresses the consequences rather than preventing the crime.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's midnight announcement that the Union Cabinet would consider a draft Bill proposing fast-track courts and stricter punishment for those involved in paper leaks, Chidambaram said the government had failed to explain how it would stop such incidents from occurring.

"But these are all post-fact actions. The government is still not clear on how it's going to prevent the systematic leaks. This fast-track court action against people who are apparently associated with the leaks is all post-fact; it does not prevent the leaks," he told ANI.